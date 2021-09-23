New Delhi: Infosys today acknowledged that some users are still facing difficulties in accessing the income tax portal. The IT major assured that it has been working in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, to streamline end-user experience. The Bengaluru-based company, which has drawn flak for glitches continuing months after the launch of the Income portal in June this year, said it has seen steady increase in usage over the last few weeks, citing that more than three crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions, as per a PTI report.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Welcomes Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Other Top 4 Indian Idol Finalists With Neha Kakkar

“Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the company acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the I-T Department, to further streamline end-user experience,” Infosys said in a statement, PTI reported. Also Read - Volkswagen Taigun Launched In India, New Mid-Size SUV Enters Market At Rs 10.50 Lakh Starting Price

Infosys on Income Tax Portal

Infosys said it ‘recognises the ongoing challenges faced by some users and has engaged with more than 1,200 taxpayers directly to better understand their concerns, as per a PTI report.

“The company is focused on rapidly resolving these challenges while working closely with the chartered accountant community to ensure that a comprehensive set of user scenarios are supported and thoroughly tested before deployment, the PTI report says.

“Infosys remains committed to making rapid progress and has currently dedicated more than 750 resources to this project to complete significant portions of work, in collaboration with officials from the I-T Department,” it added.

It further stated that “Infosys takes pride in partnering with the Government of India and continues to work closely with various departments to accelerate the digital evolution of the country’s technology capabilities”.

Infosys was, in 2019, awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds. The portal went live in June this year, as per PTI report.

It had a bumpy start since the day of its launch, with taxpayers and professionals reporting glitches and difficulties in its functioning and many of these issues have continued even after over three months of the portal’s launch, PTI reported.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the meeting with Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, had expressed “deep disappointment” over persisting glitches and had given time till September 15 to resolve all the issues, PTI report said.

