Income Tax Return Filing Last Date: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is expected to extend the last date to file income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2020-21 (AY 2021-22), reports claimed on Monday. Earlier the deadline for filing ITR for FY21 was extended from July 31 to September 30, 2021 in the wake of the unprecedented Covid-19 situation.

However, this time the decision to extend the last date to file ITR beyond September 30 could be taken due to the technical glitch faced by people via the new income tax website at www.incometax.gov.in. Unable to file returns, people vented their frustration on social media.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

@nsitharaman what a pathetic state of affairs for tax filling. While validating OTP via aadhar it says link PAN to aadhar. When I go link to link it says PAN already linked pic.twitter.com/ak1pkjuPvh — Avinash Choubey (@akchaubey) August 22, 2021

As much as @Infosys owe an explanation to taxpayer,

Finance Minister @nsitharaman owe an explanation to taxpayer as to why existing income tax portal was removed without preparing new one, the new income tax portal with so many glitches and error costs around Rs.4500 crores. — Rishabh Jain (@rishi28_jain) August 23, 2021

2.5 months and that too in tax filing season.. Penalize @Infosys instead of asking interest and late fees from taxpayers — Anshu (@anshu_ke) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Infosys, to explain why the new income tax portal (www.incometax.gov.in), is not working seamlessly. “Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh, MD & CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon’ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available,” the Income Tax department said in a tweet on Sunday.

The new income tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys was launched on June 7 in a bid to ease the tax filing process and expedite the refund issue. However, taxpayers have been facing several problems in using the portal since its inception.

In July, the Union Finance Ministry asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to constitute a seven-member task force to look into the technical issues facing the new Income Tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys. In line with the directive, the ICAI constituted a team to analyse the issues.

During the recent Monsoon Session of Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that Infosys has been paid a total of Rs 164.5 crore under the project. He had said the government launched the new income tax e-filing portal as part of the Integrated E-filing and Centralised Processing Centre 2.0 Project.