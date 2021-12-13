New Delhi: Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing last date is on December 31, 2021. Ahead of the due date, taxpayers must keep a few details in mind before furnishing documents. “Dear taxpayers! Here’s what you need to keep in mind before you file your return this weekend. Due date for filing Income Tax Returns for AY 2021-22 is 31st December, 2021,” Income Tax India tweeted.Also Read - Pfizer Booster Shots Effective Against Omicron: Study

Taxpayers must be aware of details of ITR 1 and ITR 2. "Documents ready? Now let's get the filing done. Here's what you need to keep in mind before you file your return this weekend." Income Tax India tweeted.

ITR 1

Those with a salary and interest income, and income from one house property must file ITR1, Income Tax India tweeted.

ITR 2

Those with income from more than 1 house property or capital gains have to file ITR2, Income Tax India stated.

Income Tax Return ITR Filing Helpline

Taxpayers can contact Income Tax helpline 1800 103 0025 and 1800 419 0025.

“Dear Taxpayers, The sooner you file your ITR, the more you can relax. Due date for filing Income Tax Returns for AY 2021-2022 is 31st December, 2021. Hurry, file NOW!” Income Tax India stated.

“The sooner you file the more you can relax. Filed Income Tax Return for AY 2021-22, E-verified it, returns got processed, refund credited to the bank,” Income Tax India stated.