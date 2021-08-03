New Delhi: Deadline for Income Tax Return (ITR) has been extended keeping in mind the unprecedented Covid-19 situation. The due dates for ITR and Tax Audit Reports under Income Tax Act, 1961 has been extended to provide a relief to the taxpayers. However, But, still many of the taxpayers have a confusion regarding the extended due dates.Also Read - Shocking ! Know Why Divyanka Tripathi Will Not Be A Part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Income Tax Return ITR Last Dates Simplified

Income Tax Return of Individuals, Professionals, Small Businesses etc. (Non-Audit Cases) last date has been extended for September 30, 2021.

Tax Audit Report under Transfer Pricing (Section 92E) last date has been extended to November 30, 2021.

Income Tax Return of persons (other than persons mentioned above) deadline has been extended to November 30, 2021.

Tax Audit Report filing last date is October 31, 2021.

Income Tax Return of persons requiring Tax Audit Report under Transfer Pricing (Section 92E) deadline is December 31, 2021.

Belated/Revised Income Tax Return last date is January 31, 2022.