ITR Filing Latest Update: Attention taxpayers! The Income Tax department on Friday notified forms for filing Income Tax returns (ITR) for financial year 2022-23. Notably, the ITR forms 1-5 have been notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The new ITR forms for the financial year 2022-23 seek details of income from overseas retirement benefit accounts from taxpayers.

ITR Form 1, 4: ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simple forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. ITR Form 4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from other businesses and professions.

ITR Form 3, 5: While ITR-3 can be filed by the taxpayers having income as profits from other businesses or professions, the ITR-5 can be filed by corporate body limited liability partnership (LLP). Significantly, ITR-1 form has been kept the same just like last year.

New Income Tax rules from April 1: As April 1 marks the beginning of the new financial year, several rules related to the Income Tax are set to change from today. This year, many changes such as crypto tax, revised TDS and TCS rates, ITR filing rules have become applicable. Moreover, the Centre from today will ALSO relax provisions under Section 80DD that offers tax breaks for differently abled people.