Income Tax Return Filing Latest Update: Amid ongoing technical glitches on the IT portal, the deadline to file the Income Tax Return is likely to get extended further beyond September 30. As per a news report by Business Standard, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is planning to extend the deadline for ITR filing even as it picked up pace after Infosys fixed the snags on the new ITR portal. The talks on deadline extension come in the wake of the troubles faced by the taxpayers. A government official told the news daily that a notification regarding the extension of deadline will be issued in a day or two.

"We are factoring in the delays caused due to the technical glitches on the new portal. The extension of dates will be notified in the coming day or two. It will leave taxpayers with sufficient time to comply. We will ease their nervousness," a government source told Business Standard.

It must be noted that around 4 lakh ITR returns are being filed a day for the past four days as against a total standstill in filings for two days from August 21. As per the report, around 8 million ITRs for FY21 have been filed so far, which is around 14% of the returns filed by the last date for FY20.

The report further suggested that the CBDT is planning to come out with statistics on daily filings on the new portal.

The government source also added that September has not come and at this time, 8 million is a good number for a portal that struggled to settle.

The taxpayer must note that the last date for filing ITRs by salaried individuals as well as those whose accounts need to be audited was extended to September 30 from July 31. Moreover, the deadline for tax audit cases has been extended to November 30 from September 30.

In the meantime, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given Infosys, who has been given the Rs 4,242 crore contract to develop the new platform, time till September 15 to resolve the issue of technical glitches.