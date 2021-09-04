Income Tax Return Alert: Individual taxpayers, pay attention, please. You must file your Income Tax Return on or before September 30 or you will have to pay a late fee of Rs 5000. The Central government recently extended the deadline for ITR filing to September 30 due to the COVID pandemic. However, ​if an individual taxpayer fails to file ITR within due date, then they will have to pay interest on tax due, according to Income Tax Department.Also Read - Big Relief for Taxpayers! CBDT Extends Due Dates for E-filing of Various Income Tax Forms, Check Details

As per section 234F, late filing fees of Rs 5,000 shall be payable if return furnished after due date specified under section 139(1). However, the amount of late filing fees to be paid shall be Rs 1,000, if the total income of the person does not exceed Rs 5 lakhs.

However, it must be noted that late filing fee under section 234F will not be leviable in case you are not required to file ITR as per section 139 but filing it voluntary though after the due date.

Income Tax Return: Here’s how to file it