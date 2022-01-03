New Delhi: December 31, 2021, was the last date for filing the Income Tax Return for the year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22). According to the Income Tax Department, 5.89 crore income tax returns were filed on the e-filing portal till December 31. The department informed this through their Twitter handle. If one misses the deadline, they can file a ‘belated ITR’.Also Read - ITR Verification Deadline: CBDT to Give One-Time Relaxation to Verify ITR For Assessment Year 2020-21. Check Last Date

More than 5.78 crore #ITRs for AY 2021-22 filed till 7pm today compared to 5.95 crore #ITRs for AY 2020-21 filed till 10th January, 2021(extended due dt for AY 2020-21).

This includes 35.74 lakh ITRs filed today with 4.55 lakh ITRs filed in last one hour.#FileNow — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 31, 2021

However, those filing a belated ITR, will be required to pay a penalty fee to compensate for the delay. The penalty is fixed in the Finance Act. The penalty can go from Rs 1,000 up to Rs 5,000. According to various reports, if total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh the penalty is Rs 1,000. People below the income of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum are exempted from paying the penalty fees. Also Read - GST Collections Rise To Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In December 2021

Income Tax Return: What To Do If You Missed December 31, 2021 Deadline?