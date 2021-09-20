New Delhi: The taxpayers may still require to pay additional interest even though the central government has extended Income Tax Return (ITR) filing last date. Taxpayers may need to pay additional interest at the rate of 1 per cent per month despite filing the return in the extended period in case the balance tax payable exceeds Rs 1 lakh, as per IANS report.Also Read - Income Tax: Centre Relaxes TDS provisions For ST Community | Details Here

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had announced extension of the due dates for filing of ITRs and Audit Reports for the Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 in view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in filing of ITRs etc, Income Tax India tweeted.