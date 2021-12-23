New Delhi: Just a few days left for the calendar year 2021 to come to an end. But the citizens need to complete their financial tasks December 31, 2021. Starting from filing their income tax return to submitting the annual life certificate for pension, the taxpayers need to finish these financial activities before December 31.Also Read - Income Tax Return Due Date: Taxpayers Must Know These Points Before Filing ITR

File Income tax return before Dec 31: The CBDT has extended the deadline to file income tax return (ITR) till December 31, 2021. It must be noted that the ITR filing deadline has been extended twice – first from the usual deadline of July 31 to September 30, 2021, and then to the current deadline of December 31. The latest deadline extension was done due to the glitches on the new income tax portal. The taxpayers need to file their ITR before due date to avoid penalties.

Submit annual life certificate before Dec 31: The Central government has extended the deadline for the retirees to submit their annual life certificate till December 31. This document is crucial for retired employees to submit their life certificates on time in order to continue receiving their pension. They need to submit this document before December 31.

Get demat, trading accounts KYC compliant before Dec 31: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended the deadline for making demat and trading accounts KYC-compliant till December 31, 2021. The last deadline was September 30, 2021. As per the notice, issued by Sebi in April 2021, the depositories need to ensure that six important KYC attributes are updated in the existing demat, trading accounts.

Link Aadhaar with UAN before Dec 31: The Union Ministry of Labour has extended the deadline to link Aadhaar with UAN till December 31. This has been done due the impact of the second wave of COVID pandemic. This deadline is specifically meant for north-eastern states. Linking EPF account with Aadhaar can also help speeding up the claim settlement process for the employees. According to the portal of EPFO, if you want to file an online claim for your EPF, then you have to link your UAN with Aadhaar.