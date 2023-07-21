Home

Income Tax Returns: Entered Wrong Bank Account Details While Filing ITR? Steps To Rectify

The ‘Change ITR Form Particulars’ feature under the e-filing portal of Income Tax department allows taxpayers to make modifications in details such as their bank account, address, mobile number, and e-mail ID.

The last date for ITR filing for Financial Year 2022-23 is July 31.

If you find yourself in a dilemma about making changes or updates after filing your income tax return (ITR), then we have got you covered. One of the most common mistakes while filing ITR is entering wrong bank account details. With the Income Tax Return deadline approaching, a simple error while submitting your tax returns may lead to delays in receiving a refund. There is a straightforward process you need to follow to correct the wrong account details in your ITR form. The ‘Change ITR Form Particulars’ feature under the e-filing portal allows taxpayers to make modifications in details like their bank account, address, mobile number, and e-mail ID. It is to be noted that one can make the request only before the processing of the ITR. Taxpayers need to do this at the earliest as the last date for ITR filing for the Financial Year 2022-23 is July 31.

ITR Filing Errors: Steps To Correct Wrong Account Details

The account details can be rectified online if the income tax return has not been processed. If the return has already been processed, a refund re-issue can be requested.

Step 1: Log in to the e-filing portal of income tax at incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

Step 2: Go to the ‘My Account’ tab on the top left side of the page.

Step 3: Under the ‘My Account’ tab, select the ‘Service Request’ option.

Step 4: Choose ‘New Request’ under ‘Request Type’ and ‘Rectification’ under ‘Request Category’.

Step 5: Post that, click on the ‘Change ITR Form Particulars’ option.

Step 6: Your PAN would be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Login using your credentials like ‘Acknowledgement Number’ of the ITR.

Step 8: After you login, the ‘Changing Bank Account Details’, ‘Change Address Details’ and ‘Change E-Mail ID/Mobile Number Details’ options will be available.

Step 9: Choose the required option, enter the necessary information and hit submit.

Step 10: Once your request is submitted, a transaction ID will be displayed on the screen.

Once the taxpayer has updated their bank details, they will need to re-validate their ITR. Here’s the process:

• Click on the ‘My Account’ tab and select “Bank Accounts”.

• Then, click on the “Re-validate” button next to the updated bank account.

• After the re-validation, ITR will be processed and the refund will be issued.

ITR Filing Errors: Other Rectifications

Taxpayers could also rectify incorrect address, mobile number, or e-mail in their ITR form. These mistakes can be corrected by visiting the e-filing portal. The ‘Change ITR Form Particulars’ section is your saviour from all these mistakes.

