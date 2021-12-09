Income Tax Return Latest Update: The deadline to file Income Tax Returns is almost near. As per the notification from the CBDT, the last date to file ITR is December 31. Many have already filed their ITR and those who are yet to file it, must do so before the last date. Failing to file the ITR can land you in trouble and hence, the submission must be done before the deadline.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Now Taxpayers Can File ITR From Home Using New Tax e-filing Portal | Step-by-step Guide Here

For the taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has provided multiple windows to file ITR before December 31. The deadline to file ITR was initially set on July 31, but later postponed to September 30, and then finally to December 31 by the CBDT.

However, to make the process of filing ITR easy and more taxpayer-friendly, the CBDT has launched an e-filing portal, using which one can file their ITRs online. Recently, the Income Tax Department had revealed that more than 3 crore IT returns have already been filed on the e-filing portal till December 3.

Income Tax Return: Step-by-step guide on filing ITRs on new portal

Visit the income tax e-portal official site.

Click on the ‘login here’ option on the homepage.

The, you need to type in permanent account number (PAN) in the ‘enter your user ID’ option, and then hit the continue button.

In this step, the taxpayer needs to confirm the ‘secure access message’ that they have received. After this, click on continue.

Now, one needs to choose if they want to receive the six-digit one-time password (OTP) via text message or voice call.

Soon after selecting the option, click on enter.

Notably, the OTP will be valid for 15 minutes only, after which one has to generate a new one and will have a total of three chances to enter the correct OTP.

Then, you can use registered Aadhaar number or net banking to login to the income tax e-filing portal.

While using Aadhaar option, the number as well as the OTP that will come in the registered mobile number need to be provided, while for net banking, the taxpayer has to enter their user ID and password to get access to the account.

After completion of the login process, the IT returns for financial year 2021-22 need to be processed as per the directions given on the screen.

The taxpayers must note that missing the deadline to file the IT return will invite penalty and thereby, making one pay more taxes.