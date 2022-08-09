Income Tax Return Latest Update: The deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) is already over. The taxpayers who have filed their ITR for FY 2021-22 have either got their ITR refund or they are waiting for it. But the deadline for those taxpayers whose ITR requires to be audited is 31 October 2022. However, the taxpayers whose ITR does not require any audit are eligible for ITR refund and they can check their ITR refund status online if they are yet to receive the excess tax amount they paid during the FY 2021-22.Also Read - Income Tax Return e-Verification: Use Aadhaar-based OTP Method To Verify ITRs. Details Here

Notably, the income tax department offers taxpayers the facility to check their ITR refund status after 10 days of ITR filing. The taxpayers who have filed their ITR more than 10 days ago now can check one’s ITR refund status online by logging in at the income tax e-filing portal. Also Read - Income Tax Return e-Verification: Here’s How to e-Verify ITR Using Aadhaar-Based OTP. Details Here

They can check their ITR refund status online using one’s PAN card. For this, the taxpayer needs to go to the NSDL website — https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack. Also Read - Income Tax Department Detects Black Income of Over Rs 1000 Crore After Raids on Gujarat Business Group

Here’s how to check ITR refund status online by PAN number:

Login at the direct NSDL link — https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack;

Enter your PAN number;

Select Assessment Year (AY) 2022-23; and

Click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Your ITR refund status will get opened on the computer monitor.

Moreover, they can also check ITR refund status online with acknowledgement number.

Here’s how to check ITR refund status online by acknowledgement number: