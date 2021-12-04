New Delhi: The current income tax laws make it mandatory for an individual to mention their Aadhar number while filing the income tax return (ITR). People are also required to link their PAN card with the Aadhar card. If the two cards are not linked, you will probably not be able to file the ITR. While filing ITR, it is necessary to quote your Aadhar number, under section 139AA(1)(ii), unless specially exempted from doing so. According to the rules, the return cannot be filed electronically or manually without the Aadhar number.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: How Many Times Changes In Details Can Be Made? Step-By-Step Guide Here

Aadhar number is a unique 12-digit number that is issued by UIDAI. The card contains the demographic as well as the biometric details of the individual. This number can also be linked to a person’s bank account. Also Read - Income Tax Return: Now Taxpayers Can File ITR From Home Using New Tax e-filing Portal | Step-by-step Guide Here

Here ‘s how to link the Aadhar card with your ITR: Also Read - Income Tax Return: Taxpayers Can E-Verify Their Returns in 6 Different Ways | Details Here

Steps to link Aadhar card and the ITR