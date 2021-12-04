New Delhi: The current income tax laws make it mandatory for an individual to mention their Aadhar number while filing the income tax return (ITR). People are also required to link their PAN card with the Aadhar card. If the two cards are not linked, you will probably not be able to file the ITR. While filing ITR, it is necessary to quote your Aadhar number, under section 139AA(1)(ii), unless specially exempted from doing so. According to the rules, the return cannot be filed electronically or manually without the Aadhar number.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: How Many Times Changes In Details Can Be Made? Step-By-Step Guide Here
Aadhar number is a unique 12-digit number that is issued by UIDAI. The card contains the demographic as well as the biometric details of the individual. This number can also be linked to a person's bank account.
Here 's how to link the Aadhar card with your ITR:
Steps to link Aadhar card and the ITR
- Open the website http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.
- Log in using your username and password.
- Now click on ‘Profile settings‘ on the home page.
- Choose on the ‘Link Aadhaar‘ button.
- Now you need to enter your Aadhaar details.
- Click on the ‘Link now‘ button.
- Now, you can verify your Aadhaar details with PAN data.
- Choose the option ‘If you want to generate Aadhaar OTP to e-verify your return‘ in order to verify your Income Tax Return.
- Now a One Time Password (OTP) would be sent to the mobile number registered on your Aadhar card.
- Enter the OTP in the box and Submit.
- The portal will display the message ‘Return successfully e-verified. Download the acknowledgement.’
- Download the acknowledgement for future reference.