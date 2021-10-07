New Delhi: In an important update for taxpayers across the country, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued Income Tax Refunds of more than Rs. 82,229 crore, Income Tax India tweeted. The amount has been provided to more than 53.54 lakh taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to October 4, this year, according to the details provided by the tax department.Also Read - Income Tax Return: SBI Offer On ITR Filing; Details Here

Income tax refunds of Rs 20,510 crore have been issued in 51,88,762 cases. Corporate tax refunds of Rs 61,719 crore have been issued in 1,65,397 cases. This includes 24.73 lakh refunds of Assessment Year of 2021-22 amounting to Rs 1903.05 crore, Income Tax Department stated. Also Read - Income Tax Return Alert: These Taxpayers Will Not Pay Late Fee Even If They Miss Deadline

Income Tax Refund Status 2021-22: How To Check

Income Tax Refunds are sent in two ways – RTGS/NECS and Paper Cheque.

RTGS/NECS mode enables the credit of refund directly to the bank account. For this, taxpayer’s bank account, MICR code/IFSC code of bank branch and correct communication address is mandatory.

For paper cheque, bank account number and correct address are mandatory.

Taxpayers can view status of refund 10 days after their refund has been sent by the Assessing Officer to the refund banker.

To check Income Tax refunds status, you need to go to https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan.html .

Once you landed on the page, go to the “Refund Tracking” section.

You need to enter mandatory details such as Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Assessment Year.

After entering the captcha, you need to click on ‘Proceed’.

‘Refund paid’ status is also being reflected in the ‘Tax Credit Statements’ in Form 26AS. Also Read - Income Tax Return Filing: Taxpayers May Need To Pay Interest For ITR; Details Here