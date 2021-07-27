New Delhi: Income Tax payers must take note that even though the central government had extended the timelines of compliances under Income Tax Act, they need to complete a few tax related procedures by July 31 without delaying further.Also Read - CBSE 10th,12th Result 2021 LIVE: Will Board Follow Previous Year Trend And Release Class 12 Results Before Class 10?
Income Tax Return ITR Filing Last Date 2021 – All Details
- The Certificate of Tax Deducted at Source in Form Number 16, required to be furnished to the employee on or before July 31, 2021, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
- The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form Number 64C for the Previous Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before July 31, 2021, according to details provided by the central government.
- The Quarterly Statement in Form Number 15CC to be furnished by authorized dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on 30th June, 2021, required to be furnished on or before July 31, 2021, the statement issued by the Ministry of Finance reads.
- The Equalization Levy Statement in Form Number 1 for the Financial Year 2020-21, which is required to be filed on or before July 31, 2021.
- The Annual Statement required to be furnished under sub-section (5) of section 9A of the Act by the eligible investment fund in Form Number 3CEK for the Financial Year 2020-21, may be furnished on or before July 31, 2021.
- Exercising of option to withdraw pending application (filed before the erstwhile Income Tax Settlement Commission) under sub-section (1) of Section 245M of the Act in Form Number 34BB, may be exercised on or before July 31, 2021.