New Delhi: As the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing last date on December 31 is approaching, it's time for taxpayers to do the needful. For convenience of taxpayers, Income Tax Department has prefilled some of the crucial details. Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department has also asked taxpayers to keep a few documents 'handy'.

"Filing your Income Tax Return has become easier than ever now as we've prefilled some of your details! Do take out time this weekend to file your return. Due date for filing Income Tax Returns for AY 2021-22 is 31st December, 2021," Income Tax India tweeted.

"We've prefilled your details already. To crosscheck, keep these documents handy," Income Tax India tweeted.

These documents are –

1. Form 16

2. Bank Statement

3. Interest Certificate from Bank

4. Housing loan interest statement, if any

5. Rental receipts and house property tax, if any

6. Capital gains statement from broker, if any

7. 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS).

“It’s time to catch up! Over 5.4 lakh+ taxpayers are getting their refunds for AY 2021-22 every week. Due date for filing Income Tax Returns for AY 2021-22 is 31st December, 2021. So, Hurry! File now!” Income Tax India tweeted.

Income Tax Helpline

For any help, taxpayers can contact 1800 103 0025, and 1800 419 0025.