New Delhi: Starting today, the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing website will not be available for taxpayers for at least six days. Notably, the I-T department, last week, had stated that a new 'taxpayer friendly' income tax filing website will be launched on June 7 due to which the existing one will be phased out after a 'blackout period' of six days, beginning from June 1. An order issued by the systems directorate of the department had asserted that the 'transition' from the old portal — www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in — to the new –www.incometaxgov.in — will be completed and made operational from June 7.

The board, that frames policy for the Income Tax Department, had urged taxpayers 'to complete all their urgent tasks involving any submission, upload or downloads before June 1 to avoid any difficulty during the blackout period (June 1-6)'. 'In preparation of this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the department www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period (taxpayers as well as external stakeholders) of six days from June 1 to 6,' the order said.

The e-filing portal is used by the taxpayers to file their individual and many other categories of ITRs and also to raise complaints seeking refunds and other works with the tax department. The taxman uses it to issue notices, get responses from the taxpayer and respond to their queries and to communicate final orders like assessments, appeals, exemption and penalties, among others.

How New Portal Will be Different From The Old One?

The new taxpayer-friendly portal is integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers and all interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer.

The new site will also has a free ITR preparation software available online and offline with interactive questions to help taxpayers fill ITR even without any tax knowledge, with pre-filling and for minimising data entry effort.

For addressing queries of taxpayers there will be a call centre, tutorials, videos and chatbot or live agent. The new website, as per the CBDT statement, will also subsequently enable a new online tax payment system with multiple new payment options using net banking, UPI, credit card and RTGS or NEFT from any account of the taxpayer in any bank, for easy payment of taxes.

It also said that all key portal functions on the desktop will be available on a mobile app which will be enabled subsequently for access on a mobile network.

The CBDT said the tax department has also ‘intimated external entities including banks, MCA, GSTN, DPIIT, CBIC, GeM, DGFT who avail services of PAN verification (from this website) etc. about the non-availability of the services.’ It has been requested to them ‘to make arrangements to ensure that their customers/stakeholders are apprised, so that any relevant activity can be completed prior to or after the blackout period’.

‘The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers,’ the board said.

(With PTI Inputs)