New Delhi: Tax Refunds worth more than Rs 70,120 crore have been issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to over 26 lakh taxpayers till September 6 this year. “CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 6th September, 2021,” the Income Tax Department tweeted on Sunday. While Income tax refunds of Rs 16,753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases, corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,367 crore were given in 1,38,801 cases, according to details provided by the CBDT.Also Read - Income Tax Return New Guidelines: Good News For Senior Citizens Above 75 Years, They Need Not File ITR on THESE Conditions

