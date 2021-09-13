New Delhi: Tax Refunds worth more than Rs 70,120 crore have been issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to over 26 lakh taxpayers till September 6 this year. “CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 6th September, 2021,” the Income Tax Department tweeted on Sunday. While Income tax refunds of Rs 16,753 crore have been issued in 24,70,612 cases, corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,367 crore were given in 1,38,801 cases, according to details provided by the CBDT.Also Read - Income Tax Return New Guidelines: Good News For Senior Citizens Above 75 Years, They Need Not File ITR on THESE Conditions
Income Tax Refund Status Check Link, Step-By-Step Guide
- You can check Income Tax Refund status in two ways.
- First, Login to e-Filing website – https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/UserLogin/LoginHome.html
- You need to log in with user ID, Password, Date of Birth / Date of Incorporation and Captcha.
- Then you need to go to My Account and click on “Refund/Demand Status”.
- Subsequently, details such as Assessment Year, Status Reason (For Refund Failure if any), Mode of Payment is displayed would be displayed.
- After Taxpayer can view Refund/Demand Status.
- The second process is that taxpayers need to visit https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan.html to check Income Tax Refunds process.
- You need to enter PAN details, assessment year and captcha.
- After that you need to click on ‘proceed’.
- Refunds are being sent in following two modes – RTGS / NECS and Paper Cheque.
- Notably, taxpayers can view status of refund 10 days after their refund has been sent by the Assessing Officer to the Refund Banker.