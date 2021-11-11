New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,15,917 crore to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to November 8, 2021, Income Tax Department tweeted. Out of the total, Income tax refunds of Rs 36,000 crore have been issued in 97,12,911 cases. Corporate tax refunds of Rs 79,917 crore have been issued in 1,77,184 cases. This also includes 65.31 lakh refunds of assessment year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 12,616.79 crore, details provided by the Income Tax Department showed.Also Read - Income Tax Return: SBI Free ITR Filing Last Date Nears. Details Here

Income Tax Return, ITR Refund

To check Income Tax refund status, taxpayers need to go to https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan.html

Income Tax Refunds are sent in following two modes – RTGS and Paper Cheque.

Taxpayers can view status of refund 10 days after their refund has been sent by the Assessing Officer to the Refund Banker.

‘Refund paid’ status is also being reflected in the ‘Tax Credit Statements’ in Form 26AS.

Taxpayers need enter details such as Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Assessment Year.

Meanwhile, Income Tax Department has asked taxpayers to “Beware of fraudulent communication.” “ITD never asks for personal details over calls, SMS or email for issuing refund. Never share bank, credit/debit card details, CVV, Password or OTP with anyone. The correct URL for e-Filing portal is http://incometax.gov.in,” Income Tax India tweeted. Also Read - Income Tax Return Alert: Govt Issues Fresh Order, Allows 26AS Info List To Include Foreign Remittances, Mutual Funds