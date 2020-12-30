New Delhi: The Income Tax Department of has extended the deadline to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for individual tax payers of assessment year 2020-21 (FY 2019-20) from December 31 to January 10, 2021. The information was issued by the Income Tax Department through a press release from its official Twitter handle. “In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of COVID-19, the Govt further extends the dates for various compliances. Press release on extension of time limits issued today,” the Income Tax department said in a tweet. Also Read - Have You Made Any Mistake While Filing Income Tax Return? Here’s How You Can Easily Rectify

The due date of furnishing of annual return under GST for FY20 has also been extended to 28 Feb, 2021.

The due dates for tax filing has been extended as follows

Income Tax Return, last date for tax audit assesses FY 2019-20: 15 February, 2021

Income Tax Return, last date for non-tax audit assesses FY 2019-20: 1- January, 2021