Home

Business

Income Tax Return: Keep These 5 Things In Mind While Filing ITR AY2023-24

Income Tax Return: Keep These 5 Things In Mind While Filing ITR AY2023-24

There are seven types of ITR forms on the e-filing portal. The forms are different for different income tax filers.

Income Tax Return: Keep These 5 Things In Mind While Filing ITR AY2023-24 (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2023 should be filed on or before 31 July 2023. Over 1 crore ITRs have already been filed so far. The 1 crore ITR milestone this year is 12 days faster as compared to last year.

You must keep these 5 things in mind while filing ITR

Pick Correct ITR Form

You may like to read

There are seven types of ITR forms on the e-filing portal. The forms are different for different income tax filers.

ITR-1 form should be filed by individuals having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property and other sources (interest, etc). ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

While ITR-2 is filed by individuals having income from residential property and having income above Rs 50 lakh, ITR-3 is filed by professionals. ITR-5 and ITR-6 are filed by LLPs and businesses. ITR-7 is for taxpayers including companies that are a charitable or religious trust, political party, research association, news agency or similar organizations specified in the Act.

You must ensure that you check your eligibility criteria carefully before picking up the form.

Report All Income Sources

All income sources should be reported in ITR. The income tax department may treat it as a violation of the I-T Act and send you a legal notice if you don’t report all your income sources.

Apart from salaries, most individuals have multiple income sources such as interest earned on bank savings account, fixed deposits (FDs), insurance and other savings schemes like PPF. You need to report all such income, even if it is tax-free.

In case you have changed your job, it is necessary to report income earned through both employers. If you have any investment income under your child’s name, it should also be mentioned while filing tax returns.

Disclose Your Assets

Individual taxpayers have been mandated by the government to disclose certain assets in their ITR. For immovable assets like land and building owned by you, you have to provide the description of the asset, its address, and the cost of such property.

Mistakes in Claiming Deductions Under Section 80C

While adding the claims for 80C benefits, you should not add employer’s contribution to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF). Also, the principal repaid on housing loan is eligible for Section 80C. Many other deductions are claimed under wrong heads leading to their rejection. So please cross-check before filling your form.

Discrepancy in TDS Details

Certain individuals file income tax returns without verifying Form-26 AS credit of TDS (tax deducted at source) held with I-T Department. This amount will not be reflected in Form-26 AS if your employer or anyone else who has deducted TDS does not deposit the same with the I-T department or fails to mention your PAN correctly, thereby leading to default. Hence do check that credit for TDS deducted has been mentioned in Form-26 AS. If there is a mismatch, take timely action to rectify the same.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.