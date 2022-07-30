ITR Filing 2022 Latest Update: The taxpayers who have not yet filed their income tax rerun, must take note that the deadline to file ITR ends on July 31 that is tomorrow. For the past many days, the income tax department has been urging all to file ITR within the deadline. Now the taxpayers only have one day in hand to complete this important work, as the government and the I-T Department seem to be in no mood to extend the ITR filing due date. Till July 29, over 4.52 crore individuals have filed their ITRs.Also Read - ITR Filing: 5 Steps To Raise Grievance Related To E-Filing, TDS On Income Tax Dept's Website

Filing ITR is easy as they can file it both online (without downloading any form or utility) and offline (downloading form or utility and then uploading it) on the new income tax portal. However, the individual taxpayers need to furnish a certain set of documents while filing their ITR 2022. Also Read - ITR: How To File Income Tax Return In Just 30 Minutes

ITR filing 2022: List of key documents needed to file income tax return

Form 16: For every individual taxpayer, Form 16 is a crucial document and it is a tax deducted at source (TDS) certificate issued to an employee by his or her employer. This form provides details of the salary paid, taxes deducted and deposited during the financial year. Also Read - ITR ALERT: All You MUST Know Ahead of July 31 Deadline

Form 26AS: This is also another important document for the ITR filing individuals. This form can be downloaded from the new income tax portal and this form gives details about tax deduction and deposit details against the taxpayer’s PAN. Form 26AS also provides details of property purchases, high-value investments, and TDS/TCS transactions carried out during the financial year.

Interest Certificates: In ‘income from other sources’ category, the taxpayers need to provide a breakup of the interest gained from different sources including savings accounts, fixed deposits etc, and must submit interest certificates collected from banks and post offices.

Aadhaar Number: While filing their ITR, the taxpayers need to quote their Aadhaar numbers under Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Bank Account Details: They also need to compulsorily provide all bank account details during ITR filing, even if the account was closed during the relevant financial year.

Tax-saving Investment, Expenditure Proof: The taxpayers can also claim tax saving investment and expenditure under the old tax regime, and it is important to submit proof of the same.

TDS Certificates: They also need to furnish form 16A and other TDS certificates as applicable to file ITR. Form 16A is issued by Mutual Fund companies and banks, while form 16C is to be furnished by those who rent their property. Moreover, those who sell lands are required to collect Form 16B.