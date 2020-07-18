Income Tax Return Latest News: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday said that taxpayers, this assessment year (AY), will see an improved Form 26AS that would contain additional details on taxpayers’ financial transactions as specified Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs) in various categories. Also Read - Govt Not Considering Merger of CBDT, CBIC: Ministry of Finance

Earlier Form 26AS relating to a PAN used to give information regarding tax deducted at source and tax collected at source besides certain additional information including details of other taxes paid, refunds and TDS defaults.

Now it will have Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs) to help the taxpayers remind all her/his major financial transactions so that s/he has a ready reckoner to enable her/him while filing the ITR.

The CBDT, in May, had informed that the revised Form 26AS will be effective from June 1, 2020.

CBDT recently brought out the new form 26AS for ease of filing of Income Tax Returns(ITRs)by taxpayers.The new form is a faceless handholding of taxpayers,to help them with updated financial transactions,so as to facilitate voluntary compliance &easy e-filing. #FacelessIncomeTax pic.twitter.com/w0as1LxwQP — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 18, 2020

List of new details that will be mentioned under Part E of the revamped form 26AS:

Type of transaction

Number of parties

Amount

Mode of payment

Name of SFT filer

Date of transaction

Single/joint party transaction