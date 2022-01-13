Income Tax Return Latest News: In a fresh notification, the Income Tax Department on Thursday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.54 lakh crore to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal. Notably, the I-T refund includes 1.20 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 (fiscal ended March 31, 2021), amounting to Rs 23,406.28 crore.Also Read - Income Tax Return: A Step-By-Step Guide To File Revised Income Tax Return

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,54,302 crore to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr 2021 to 10th January 2022,” the I-T department said in a notification. Also Read - Income Tax Return: These Taxpayers Can File ITR Without Paying Late Fee Even After Due Date

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 53,689 crore to over 1.56 crore entities and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore to more than 2.21 lakh businesses.

It must be noted that around 58.9 million income tax returns (ITRs) were filed on the new tax filing portal of the Income Tax Department as of 31 December, the extended due date for filing returns for the assessment year 2021-22, the I-T department said.

The taxpayers must note that more than 4.6 million ITRs were filed on the due date itself. In a statement, the I-T department said that its help desk attended to 16,850 taxpayer calls and 1,467 chats for a smooth customer experience.

In the meantime, the deadline for filing tax returns for the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, by individual taxpayers ended on December 31, 2021. For corporate taxpayers, the last date is March 15, 2022.

How to track status of income tax refund

The taxpayers can check the income tax refund in two ways:

The new income tax portal or

The NSDL website

How to check I-T refund status on the new income tax portal

First, you need to visit www.incometax.gov.in and log in to your account by entering PAN as user ID, and your password.

After logging in, click on ‘e-file’ option.

Under the ‘e-file’ option, select ‘Income tax returns’ and then select ‘View Filed returns’.

Check the latest ITR filed.

For FY 2020-21, the latest ITR filed (presuming you have already filed it) will be for AY 2021-22. Select ‘View Details’ option.

Once selected, it will show the status of ITR filed. It will also show you the date of issue of tax refund, the amount refunded and date of clearance for any refund due for this AY.

How to check I-T refund status on TIN NSDL website: