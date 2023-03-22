Home

Business

Income Tax Return: New ITR Mobile App Launched For Taxpayers to View Tax Summary. Here’s How to Use

Income Tax Return: New ITR Mobile App Launched For Taxpayers to View Tax Summary. Here’s How to Use

Income Tax Return: The new mobile app will provide a comprehensive view of the AIS and TIS to the taxpayers.

To use this new ITR mobile app, the taxpayers need to register on the app by providing his or her PAN number.

Income Tax Return Latest Update: For the convenience of the taxpayers, the Income Tax department on Wednesday launched a mobile app which will allow them to view their information available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

Known as ‘AIS for Taxpayer’, the new mobile app will be provided free of cost by the Income Tax Department and is available on Google Play and App Store for download.

You may like to read

The new mobile app will provide a comprehensive view of the AIS and TIS to the taxpayer, which displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer.

Know All About New ITR Mobile App

The taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to TDS or TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, income tax refunds and other related information.

They also have the option and the facility to provide feedback on the information displayed in the app.

Here’s How to Use New ITR Mobile App

To use this new ITR mobile app, the taxpayers need to register on the app by providing his or her PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. After authentication, the taxpayer can simply set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.