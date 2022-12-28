Income Tax Return: Only 3 Days Left to File Belated ITR. Here’s What Happens If You Miss Deadline Again

An individual taxpayer who missed the last date to file an original income tax return can file a belated ITR before December 31.

Income Tax Return Latest News Today: Attention taxpayers, only 3 days are left for you to file Belated and Revised ITR. If you have missed filing your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22, then you must do it today as the deadline to file the belated and revised ITR will end on 31 December 2022. An individual taxpayer who missed the last date to file an original income tax return can file a belated ITR before December 31.

Most of the individual taxpayers who generated some income in the form of salaries, small businesses, and fees received for professional services, the last to file their ITR for FY 2021-22 was on July 31 this year.

What is Belated ITR?

Belated ITR is an ITR that is filed after the due date of return id completed. Belated return can be filed till 31 December of the relevant AY u/s 139(4) of IT Act.

What is Revised ITR?

In case a taxpayer filed original ITR but later discovers a wrong statement, he can have the option to revise their tax return under section 139(5) of the IT Act. Revised returns can be filed till 31 December of the relevant AY.

What happens if you miss filing belated ITR?

In case you missed filing the belated ITR on due date, then the last chance for filing late returns comes with a penalty, however, no penalty will be levied on revised returns.

During Budget 2022-23, the Centre has allowed taxpayers to update their ITRs within two years of filing, subject to payment of taxes, a move aimed at helping correct any discrepancy or omissions.

If the taxes are not filed on time, then the Income Tax department can send a notice, demanding the individual to pay a return on income within a stipulated time period.

The I-T authorities can initiate prosecution under section 276CC against the defaulting taxpayer, depending on the amount of tax evaded and the number of times this has happened.