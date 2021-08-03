New Delhi: In a huge relief for the taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday issued a fresh circular and announced the extension of the deadline for filing certain forms under the Income-Tax Act, 1961. In a statement, the CBDT said the tax filing due dates were extended in view of the difficulties being faced by taxpayers and other stakeholders in the electronic filing of these forms. The deadline for electronic filing has been extended for certain forms.Also Read - Income Tax Forms E-Filing: CBDT Extends Due Date to Submit Form 15CA/15CB in Manual Format Till THIS Date

Apart from this, the CBDT has also granted relaxation in the electronic filing of various forms under the Income-tax Act,1961 in the filing of forms online on the new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in. Also Read - Income Tax Department Finds ₹ 300 Crore Black Money After Raids at Hyderabad Company

Copy of the notification: Also Read - Centre Extends Last Date For Manual Filing of Income Tax Returns On Foreign Remittance Till July 15

“On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers & other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the IT Act,1961, CBDT has further extended the due dates for electronic filing of such Forms vide Circular No.15/2021 dated 03.08.2021,” tweeted the income tax department. Here are the details: