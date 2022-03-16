Income Tax Return Latest Update: The Union Ministry of Finance on Wednesday said more than 6.63 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed for 2021-22 on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on 15 March 2022 which was the due date for filing of ITRs by Companies and other taxpayers. The Finance Ministry also added that 99.27 lakh statutory forms were also filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.Also Read - Train Passengers Can Now Apply For PAN, Aadhaar Cards at These Railway Stations | Details Here

According to the ministry, more than 5.43 lakh ITRs were filed (compared to 4.77 lakh last year on the due date) and over 13.84 lakh ITRs were filed in the last 5 days (compared to 11.87 lakh last year on the due date).

The ministry further added that out of the 6.63 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 46% are ITR-1 (3.03 crore), 9% are ITR-2 (57.6 lakh), 15% are ITR-3 (1.02 crore), 26% are ITR-4 (1.75 crore), 2% are ITR-5 (15.1 lakh), ITR-6 (9.3 lakh) and ITR-7 (2.18 lakh). The ministry said this reflects an increase of over 16.7 lakh ITRs over total filing of ITRs for AY 2020-21 till 15 March 2021.

As per the updates from the ministry, over 43% of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline ITR preparation software utilities, including Departmental software.

The ministry further added that out of the 6.63 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, more than 6.01 crore ITRs have been verified (75% using Aadhaar OTP). “Out of the verified ITRs, more than 5.17 crore ITRs have been processed and 1.83 crore refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued till 15.03.2022,” the ministry added.

Giving more details, the finance ministry said to assist the taxpayers with a smooth experience on the portal, over 8,500 taxpayer calls and 260 chats were responded to by the helpdesk only on 15th March, 2022 itself. “Two email ids were created to resolve grievances of taxpayers in an expeditious manner related to uploading of ITRs (itr.helpdesk@incometax.gov.in) and Tax Audit Report (TAR) (tar.helpdesk@incometax.gov.in). In this regard, 16,252 emails were received, of which 16,233 were resolved by 15th March, 2022,” the ministry added.