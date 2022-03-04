Income Tax Return Alert: As the taxpayers have filed their Income Tax Returns, now it is important for them to complete the ITR return filing process with the e-verification process. In order to complete the process of filing the ITR, they need to verify the Income Tax Returns online. Without verification within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid.Also Read - Belated ITR To KYC: 5 Financial Deadlines To Remember In March 2022

6 different ways are there to e-Verify ITR online.

OTP on mobile number registered with Aadhaar EVC generated through pre-validated bank account EVC generated through pre-validated demat account EVC through ATM (offline method) Net Banking Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

Here's how to e-verify ITR using Aadhaar OTP

Step 1: Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

Step 2: Select the e-Verify Return option under quick links tab

Step 3: Enter all the details like PAN, Assessment Year, Acknowledgement Number and Mobile Number and click continue

Step 4: An Aadhaar based OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number once you select Generate Aadhaar OTP.

Step 5: Punch in the 6-digit OTP. The OTP will be valid for 15 minutes only.

Step 6: Now you will get a “success message” and a Transaction ID. Then, a confirmation message will also be sent to the registered email address and mobile number.