Income Tax Return Latest Update: Attention taxpayers. For those who are facing trouble to access the Income Tax portal, here’s a big update for you. The Union Finance Ministry said that the official portal was not hacked and asked software services provider Infosys to look into the issue.Also Read - FM Sitharaman Credits Retail Investors For Absorbing 'Shock'

The clarification from the Finance Ministry came after users said they found an issue related to the malfunction of search option on the e-filing portal. Many of the users reported that it was hacked on Tuesday, which also happens to be the first launch anniversary of the portal, the department said Infosys is resolving the issue on priority. Also Read - PM Modi Launches New Series of Coins With 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Design. See First Pic Here

“Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. @Infosys has been directed to look into it & @Infosys has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority,” the I-T department tweeted. Also Read - Work From Home Ends: Here’s How TCS, Infosys Plan to Implement Hybrid Model of Working For Employees

Apart from this, the Finance Ministry also assured that there has been no data breach on the portal. Incidentally, Tuesday is the first anniversary of the launch of new Income Tax portal.

The taxpayers must be knowing that for the past year, the portal functioning was marred on several occasions which prompted the government to extend due date of filing tax returns and related forms for all taxpayers.

The new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in, launched on June 7, 2021, had a bumpy start since the beginning with taxpayers and professionals reporting glitches and difficulties in its functioning. Infosys was in 2019 given the contract to develop the portal.

(With inputs from PTI)