Income Tax Return Latest Update: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday issued a set of internal guidelines or SOPs for income tax department assessing officers in order to reduce "procedural errors" and streamline the faceless assessment system for taxpayers.

As per the fresh guidelines, a show cause notice will be issued by the assessing officer (AO) to a taxpayer in whose case any variation prejudicial to the interest of the assessee is proposed or to say where an action against the assessee is proposed.

The guidelines from the CBDT come in the backdrop of another order for the creation of 'local committees' under respective chief commissioners to look into grievances relating to "high pitched" assessments.

“A monitoring committee of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also been put in place to monitor the work done by the local committees,” a senior officer told PTI.

Till now, the income tax department has completed over 2.8 lakh cases under the faceless assessment scheme (FAS) that was launched by the government in 2019-20.

Officials said the faceless assessment regime is being continuously improved and strengthened, and any issue flagged by taxpayers and linked stakeholders is taken note of.

“Several checks and alerts apart from systemic intervention have been introduced by CBDT as part of the latest SOPs to minimise incidence of procedural errors at the level of the faceless assessing officer, officials said.

The SOP also talks about allowing “adequate time” to the assessee to respond to notices even as supervisory officers have been tasked with certain responsibilities.

(With inputs from PTI)