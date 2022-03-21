Income Tax Return: The ITR e filing portal has made Income tax return (ITR) related tasks must easier. The taxpayers, in case of delay in filing their ITR, may be penalised up to Rs 10,000. The earlier you file your ITR, the earlier you will get your refund amount.Also Read - Income Tax Department Detects Rs 224 Crore Black Income After Raids on Maharashtra-Based Unicorn

For FY 2020-21, the last date to file ITR was December 31, 2021. The deadline was extended several times owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report by Mint, around 6.25 crore taxpayers have filed their ITR using ITR e filing. Over 4.5 crore returns have already been processed. Also Read - Over 6.63 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed On New E-Filing Portal, Says Finance Ministry

However, there are chances that the taxpayers may not have received their refund amount. There are several reasons for that. Mint stated that one of the prominent reasons is the glitch in the ITR website. It has led to delays in e filing the Income Tax Returns. Also Read - Relook Rs 1,000 Monthly EPFO Pension, Revise Eligibility Of ABRY: Parliamentary Committee

Why Have You Not Received Your ITR Refund? Know Here

Unpaid income tax amount: If any income tax amount is yet unpaid, the IT department rejects the ITR refund request. In that case, the IT department sends the notice to the taxpayers with the outstanding amount. After paying the remaining tax within the specified deadline, the taxpayer can re-apply for the ITR.

Bank Account not validated : For the ITR to be received, the bank account of the taxpayer must be pre-validated. Other tasks like e-verification, secure login, ITR password change can also be done only via a pre-validated bank account. For validation, one must ensure that the mobile number and email in the account are the same as that in the Income-tax forms. Update the details in case of a mismatch to validate before filing ITR.

: For the ITR to be received, the bank account of the taxpayer must be pre-validated. Other tasks like e-verification, secure login, ITR password change can also be done only via a pre-validated bank account. For validation, one must ensure that the mobile number and email in the account are the same as that in the Income-tax forms. Update the details in case of a mismatch to validate before filing ITR. ITR not verified: For the ITR to be considered valid, it must be verified. The Income Tax department also allows the e-verification of the ITR. If verification of IT is not done, it is considered invalid. It must be verified within 120 days of filing the ITR. For the unaware, the ITR can be verified using an Aadhar card and mobile number. It is advised to verify the ITR in order to receive timely ITR refunds.

How To Check ITR Status?