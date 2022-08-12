ITR Refund Status Latest Update: Those who filed their Income Tax Return last month must have received their ITR refund. However, those who are yet to receive the ITR refund must be worried about the delay. In this situation, they can check the ITR refund status online on incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or at the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) e-governance website, tin.tin.nsdl.com. The taxpayers can claim any excess payment of tax by submitting an income tax return (ITR) to the Income Tax (I-T) Department. After 10 days of filing the ITR, the income tax department allows taxpayers to check the status of their refund online.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Here's How to Check ITR Refund Status With PAN Number | Details Here

Here’s how to check ITR refund status on e-filing portal:

You need to visit the e-filing website and log in to the account using your user ID (PAN) and password

Then click on ‘View Filed Returns’ after selecting ‘Income tax returns’

After that, they need to check the most recent ITR submitted

Soon after this, the status of the ITR filed will be displayed if you choose the “View Details” option

Then you can find the “Status of Tax Refunds” tab.

The payment method, a reference number, the current status, and the reimbursement date will all be listed in the message

Here’s how to check the ITR refund status with PAN number:

First you need to go to the NSDL website — https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack

Then type your PAN number

Then, choose Assessment Year (AY) 2022–2023

Then, select the ‘Submit’ option, and the computer screen will display your ITR refund status.

Different types of ITR refund status:

Processed: In this situation, the status will be displayed when the ITR is successfully processed.

Submitted and pending for e-verification/verification: In this situation, a taxpayer files an ITR but does not e-verify it, or when the fully signed ITR-V has not yet arrived at CPC.

Successfully e-verified/verified: This status reflects the submission and proper e-verification/verification of the return by the taxpayer, but the return has not yet started processing.

Defective: This ITR refund status states that the department has found a problem with the submitted return.

Expired: This online status says that the refund was not submitted for payment within the allotted 90-day window of time.