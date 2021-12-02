Income Tax Return: As the deadline nears, the taxpayers will have to file their Income Tax Return by the end of this month. Just a month left for the deadline to end. The taxpayers can file their ITR from the cozy ambience of their home. They don’t need to visit any expert for help. For their convenience, the Central government has launched an e-filing portal, using which taxpayers can file income tax returns online. But to access the services, they need to log in to the income tax e-portal.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Must Link Their Account With Aadhaar to Get 10th Installment | Here’s How to do it

The taxpayers must note that the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has to be done for Financial Year 2021-22, failing of which they can land in trouble. Also Read - Income Tax Return: Taxpayers Can E-Verify Their Returns in 6 Different Ways | Details Here

Launched on June 7, the e-filing portal was not “taxpayer-friendly” and had several glitches because of which the Income Tax Department subsequently extended the deadline for filing ITR. “The due date of furnishing of return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th September, 2021 vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to 31st December, 2021,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had said in a statement. Also Read - Income Tax Return: These 4 Benefits Taxpayers Must Avail While Filing ITR | Details Here

Income Tax Return: Here’s how to log in to e-portal

Go to the income tax e-portal using the link https://www.incometax.gov.in/

Select the Login Here option on the homepage

In the Enter Your User ID option, fill in your Permanent Account Number or PAN and then click on Continue.

After this, you will have to confirm the Secure Access Message that you have received. Click on Continue after this

From here, you have to choose if you want to get the 6-digit OTP via text message or voice call. After you click on the option, click enter. The OTP will be valid for 15 minutes, following which you have to generate a new one. You will have three chances to enter the right OTP

Enter the OTP that you received on your registered mobile number or email ID and then click on Login. The income tax e-filing dashboard will appear after successful verification

Otherwise also, you can use your registered Aadhaar number or net banking to log in to the income tax e-filing portal. For Aadhaar login, you can enter Aadhaar number and provide the OTP as directed. For net banking, you will have to enter your user ID and password to access your account.