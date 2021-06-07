New Delhi: Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing Online: The e-filing of ITR will never be the same as Income Tax Department is launching a new portal today. Income Tax department has said that

the new portal or website for Income Tax Return filing is user-friendly, mobile-friendly, ITR utility, and many others etc. You will be able to start e-filing ITR at the new website.

Income Tax return ITR e-Filing Online Direct Link

Earlier, those who used to file income tax return or ITR online, need to visit http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Now, Income Tax Department is launching a new portal on June 7, 2021

i.e on Monday. This new portal or website for income tax return online or ITR e-filing is www.incometax.gov.in .

New Income Tax Return, ITR Website/Portal Features

1. The new portal for Income Tax Return (ITR) filing online is user-friendly and moreover mobile-friendly.

2. In the new Income Tax website, there are step-by-step guidance with user manuals and videos.

3. The new Income Tax website has help-desk support and chat box.

4. The new Income Tax website has pre-filled forms and easy to use ITR utility.

5. Income Tax website also has all new mobile app.

6. This income tax website has secured and multiple options for login.

7. This income tax website has multiple options for online tax payment.

8. The new taxpayer-friendly portal has been integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to the taxpayers.

9. All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer.

10. Moreover, free of cost ITR preparation software will be available with interactive questions to help taxpayers. A new call centre will also for taxpayer assistance for promt response to taxpayer queries.

11. The new tax payment system will be launched on June 18 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience.