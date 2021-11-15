New Delhi: If you are visiting international trade fair 2021 in New Delhi, you can avail a number of Income Tax related services including Aadhaar-PAN linking. “A Taxpayers’ Lounge has been set up by the Income Tax Department at the India International Trade Fair, 2021 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 14th to 27th November, 2021, to foster awareness about the various initiatives of the IT Deptt and to offer/facilitate taxpayer services,” Income Tax India tweeted.Also Read - Income Tax Return: ITR Refund Worth Rs 36,000 Crore Issued. How To Check Status

The Taxpayers' Lounge is located at Hall Number 12.

Income Tax Services in International Trade Fair 2021 in Delhi

Assistance in application for PAN/ePAN, Aadhaar-PAN linking and PAN related queries. Assistance in e-Filing and Form 26AS (tax-credit) related queries. Providing Taxpayer Information Series brochures on various topics, available both e e-format and paper format.

The taxpayers' lounge seeks to promote an environment of trust between the Department and the taxpayers as also to educate them the initiatives taken by the Department in recent times. Keeping this objective in mind, various activities have been organised in the Taxpayers' Lounge, the Income Tax Department stated.

The lounge will also be utilized for obtaining feedback about the problems being faced by the taxpayers. The lounge is, therefore, not only a focused outreach program, but also a platform for exhibiting the service-oriented approach of the Department.