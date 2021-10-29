New Delhi: Taxpayers must take note that State Bank of India (SBI) offer on free income tax return (ITR) filing is all set to culminate on October 31. SBI is also offering eCA assistance. However, it must be noted that the last date for income tax return filing has been extended till December 31.Also Read - Income Tax Return Alert: Govt Issues Fresh Order, Allows 26AS Info List To Include Foreign Remittances, Mutual Funds

Under the offer, taxpayers need to login to Yono SBI. Subsequently, you need to go to "Shop and Order" section. After that taxpayers need to go "Tax & Investment", finally you need to go to Tax2win.

SBI ITR File Offer

Taxpayers availing the SBI ITR file offer would get the eCA assistance at just Rs 199.

“File ITR free with Tax2win on Yono and claim your TDS refund,” SBI tweeted.

Taxpayers will be able to contact Tax Experts on SBI Yono and claim all applicable tax deductions.

“Now save more! Avail 80D Deduction without paying Health Insurance premium for your parents. Simply log in to YONO & file your ITR with Tax2win for FREE,” SBI tweeted.

You can sell your shares without paying tax on them. There is no tax on sale of shares in case the shares that are – sold after 12 months from the date of purchase, listed on a stock exchange, securities transaction tax is paid, the amount of profit is not more than Rs 1 lakh, according to SBI.

On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961(the “Act”), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns, Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

“The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th September, 2021 vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to 31st December, 2021,” the official statement reads.