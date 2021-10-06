New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has launched an offer under which taxpayers can file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for free of cost, the public sector lender has stated. To file the ITR, taxpayers would require a few documents. These are PAN card, Aadhaar card, Form-16, Tax deduction details, interest income certificates, and investment proofs for tax saving, SBI said.Also Read - Income Tax Return Alert: These Taxpayers Will Not Pay Late Fee Even If They Miss Deadline

Income Tax Return ITR Filing – SBI Offer

“Do you want to file an ITR? You can do it FREE with Tax2win on YONO. All you need is 5 documents,” State Bank of India tweeted.

As part of the offer, taxpayers will get eCA assistance at just Rs 199. The offer is valid till October 31, 2021, SBI stated.

Taxpayers need to log in to Yono SBI, go to Shop and Order, Tax and Investment and Tax2Win, SBI tweeted.

Last month, the central government had extended the deadline till December 31 for filing of income tax returns by individuals for the financial year 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic and technical glitches in the IT portal, PTI reported.

Prior to that, the deadline was extended to September 30, 2021. Usually, the last date for filing the ITR (Income Tax Returns) for the individual taxpayers is July 31, according to the PTI report.

"On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22," the finance ministry said in a statement, the PTI statement said.