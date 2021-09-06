New Delhi: The Central Government has introduced a new version of Income Tax portal to make a user-friendly platform where taxpayers can easily file their income tax return (ITR). Also, the government took an initiative to introduce the feature of auto population of the maximum information related to the taxpayers from sources like 26AS, form 16 etc. The income tax portal returns with auto filled details which can be amended while finalizing the ITR.Also Read - Income Tax Return Alert: CBDT Issues Refunds To 24 Lakh Taxpayers. Here’s How To Check Status Online | Step-by-step Guide Here

The government of India also proposed to inculcate the details of Capital gain and loss in 26AS too to ease the return filing for taxpayers. Here are a few notable changes explained by Gaurav Saraf, Partner, Tattvam & Co.

1. Introduction of JSON Utility

Income Tax Department has introduced a JSON utility for offline filing of Income Tax returns. This utility for offline return filing is expected to increase the return filing convenience. Also, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced immediate processing of ITR, more interactive return preparation software and also, new online tax payment system. The new e-filing portal has been designed to immediately processing of Income Tax Returns. Also Read - Income Tax Return Alert: You Must File ITR Within THIS Date or Pay Late Fee of Rs 5000. Here is How to do it

2. Amendment in Schedule UD to give effect to section 115BAC

Section 115BAC provide for special tax regime for individuals or HUFs. These special tax regimes provide for concessional tax rates, however, the taxpayer is not eligible to certain deductions and exemptions under the IT Act. Since, these tax regimes have been made applicable by Finance Act, 2020 w.e.f. 1 April 2020 i.e. AY 2021-22, the ITRs have been revised in order to incorporate the optional tax regimes. Accordingly, the taxpayer would have to provide information Part-A (General Information) whether they would be opting for the Concessional Tax regime or not.

Further, in order to avail these sections, the assessee has to forego the additional depreciation if it is forming part of unabsorbed depreciation for earlier years. However, a one time adjustment in the opening WDV is allowed in such case and accordingly the Schedule UD in ITR 3 has been revised to provide for such revision in the unabsorbed depreciation which represented additional depreciation on account of opting for section 115BAC.

As mentioned above, any person opting for the concessional tax regime would not be eligible to claim certain deductions and exemptions and also any losses attributable to such exemptions and deductions would not be allowed for the current as well as any subsequent years as the same would be deemed to have been given full effect to. Accordingly, the ITR Forms have been accordingly revised to provide for adjustment of such losses.

3. Incorporation of changes in Dividend Regime

Earlier, the Company paid Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) on Dividends and consequently, shareholders were taxed only in case of dividends exceeding the threshold limit of Rs 10 lakh. However, the Finance Act 2020 made an overhaul of the entire Dividend Tax regime by way of abolishing DDT and accordingly, Schedule OS (Other Sources) has been revised to provide for dividend taxable in the hands of the shareholders.

Further, a quarterly breakup of dividend income would be required to be provided in all the ITR forms which would further enable computation of interest liability under section 234C. Correspondingly, Schedule EI (Exempt Income) which provided for exemption of dividend income up to Rs 10 lakh has been correspondingly revised.

4. Additional reporting requirement of nature of security

Schedule 112A and Schedule 115AD require reporting of various details in respect of long term capital gains arising on transfer of securities, being equity shares, units of equity-oriented mutual

fund or units of business trust, provided transfer of such capital asset is chargeable to Securities Transaction Tax (STT). Now, a new column has been added under both the schedules for reporting the nature of security i.e. whether it is a share or unit. Further, since the gains in such a case is grandfathered till 31 January 2018, the relevant details pertaining to Sale price, FMV as on 31 January 2018, etc. in accordance with Section 55 of the IT Act would be required to be reported in the ITR.

5. Reporting of details of tax deducted under section 194M

Section 194M provides for TDS to be deducted at the rate of 5 per cent from the payment made to a contractor or commission agent or broker or professional by an Individual/HUF (who are not subjected to the tax deduction provisions under section 194C, 194H & 194J) and accordingly, for details of tax deducted under section 194M, certificate in Form 16D will be issued under Rule 31.

The ITR forms have been amended to provide reference of Form 16D in case of tax deducted at source under section 194M. However, it is notable that no such deduction under this section shall be made if such sum or, as the case may be, aggregate of such sums, credited or paid to a resident during a financial year does not exceed Rs 50 lakh.

6. Other Changes