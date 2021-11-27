Income Tax Return Latest Update: As several taxpayers have already filed their Income Tax Return and many are still doing, it is the right time for all to verify their ITR. The taxpayers must note that the final process of filing an income tax return is to verify it. As per the laws of the income tax, if the user doesn’t verify the income tax return within 120 days of uploading it, then it will be invalid. However, there are 6 different ways to verify a return include one physical and five electronic mediums. If the income tax return needs auditing, then it should be verified with a ‘Digital Signature Certificate’.Also Read - Income Tax Return: These 4 Benefits Taxpayers Must Avail While Filing ITR | Details Here

Moreover, the e-Verification is the most convenient and instant way to verify your ITR. Check out these 6 different ways to e-Verify your returns online. Also Read - Income Tax Department Issues Refunds for Over 1 Crore Taxpayers. Check Status Here

OTP on mobile number registered with Aadhaar EVC generated through your pre-validated bank account EVC generated through your pre-validated demat account EVC through ATM (offline method) Net Banking Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

After you finish the e-Verifying process of the return, a success message will be displayed along with a Transaction ID. Or, you will also get an email will on your registered mail ID with the e-Filing portal once your e-Verification process is successful. For the taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax Return (ITR), the deadline to do so is December 31, 2021. Also Read - Income Tax Alert: Taxpayers Can Check This Important Document Before ITR Filing