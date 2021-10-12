New Delhi: Taxpayers can now file Income Tax Return (ITR) for free. State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with the offer under which one can avail “eCA assistance”. The last date for filing ITR has been extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) till December 31, 2021. “You get exciting benefits on filing your ITR early with Tax2win on YONO. Besides FREE filing, you also get early refunds, enough time to reconcile, and more,” SBI tweeted.Also Read - Income Tax Return: CBDT Issues ITR Refunds Of Over Rs 82,000 Crore; Direct Link To Check Status

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22 (Individuals and non-audit cases) under section 139(1) of Income Tax Act, 1962 has been extended till December 31, 2021. However, SBI has stated four benefits of filing ITR early. These are – “get lowest price for early birds, early filing, early refunds, avoid last minute hassle and get enough time to rectify errors if any.” Also Read - Income Tax Return: SBI Offer On ITR Filing; Details Here

SBI is offering eCA assistance at just Rs 199. The offer is valid till October 31, 2021. Also Read - Income Tax Return Alert: These Taxpayers Will Not Pay Late Fee Even If They Miss Deadline

First, you need to login to Yono SBI, then go to “Shop&Order”. After that you need to go “Tax&Investment”. Finally click on “Tax2Win”.

Earlier, the deadline was extended to September 30, 2021. Usually, the last date for filing the ITR (Income Tax Returns) for the individual taxpayers is July 31, as per a PTI report.

“On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22,” the finance ministry said in a statement, the PTI report says.