New Delhi: In a good news for taxpayers, Income Tax Department will refund excess amount of interest and late fee paid during the ITR for FY21.
- In a tweet, Income Tax Department said that the income tax return filing software was rectified on August 1, 2021 to remove the error due to incorrect computation of interest u/s 234A and late fee u/s 234F.
- “Taxpayers have been advised to use the latest version of the ITR preparation software or file online,” it said.
- “If, by any chance, someone has already submitted the ITR with such incorrect interest or late fee, the same will be correctly calculated while processing at CPC-ITR and the excess amount paid, if any, will be refunded in the normal course,” it said.
- The Income Tax department tweeted in response to a news report.
Also Read - Team Bhuj, Akshay Kumar And Vaani Kapoor Visit Sets of Kapil Sharma Show Take A Look At Visuals
Income Tax Return Due Date, ITR Filing Last Date
The deadline for filing ITR for the last financial year was extended to September 30, 2021, in a bid to provide relief to taxpayers amid the pandemic.