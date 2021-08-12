New Delhi: In a good news for taxpayers, Income Tax Department will refund excess amount of interest and late fee paid during the ITR for FY21.Also Read - LIVE India vs England Score 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates From Lord's: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

In a tweet, Income Tax Department said that the income tax return filing software was rectified on August 1, 2021 to remove the error due to incorrect computation of interest u/s 234A and late fee u/s 234F.

“Taxpayers have been advised to use the latest version of the ITR preparation software or file online,” it said.

“If, by any chance, someone has already submitted the ITR with such incorrect interest or late fee, the same will be correctly calculated while processing at CPC-ITR and the excess amount paid, if any, will be refunded in the normal course,” it said.

The Income Tax department tweeted in response to a news report.

Income Tax Return Due Date, ITR Filing Last Date

The deadline for filing ITR for the last financial year was extended to September 30, 2021, in a bid to provide relief to taxpayers amid the pandemic.