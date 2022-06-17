New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under Income Tax department has issued fresh guidelines related to the applicability of the new TDS provision regarding benefits received in a business or other profession. The I-T department said these perquisites can either be in cash, in kind or partly in both of these forms. The CBDT further said the detailed guidelines will come into effect on July 1.Also Read - Link PAN-Aadhaar Card Before July 1 Or Pay Double Penalty | Check Step By Step Guide Here

The CBDT said under the provision, the benefits such as free medical samples received by doctors and gifts retained by social media influencers will attract TDS. Also Read - From Today, PAN, Aadhaar Is Mandatory For Cash Transactions Above THIS Amount. Details Here

During her last budget presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the provisions on TDS on benefits or perquisites to keep a check on tax revenue leakage. However, there were doubts around the provision which had needed clarity. Also Read - PAN, Aadhaar Mandatory For Cash Withdrawals, Deposits in Banks From Tomorrow | Check Latest Rules Here

“The new section mandates a person, who is responsible for providing any benefit or perquisite to a resident, to deduct tax at source at 10 per cent of the value or aggregate of value of such benefit or perquisite, before providing such benefit or perquisite,” the CBDT said in its notice.

In the notification, the CBDT said the taxpayers are not required to check whether the amount of benefit or perquisite that he is providing would be taxable in the hands of the recipient under clause (iv) of section 28 of the Finance Act 2022.

“There is no further requirement to check whether the amount is taxable in the hands of the recipient or under which section it is taxable,” the notice stated.

The guidelines from the CBDT mentioned that Section 194R shall apply to seller giving incentives, apart from rebates or discounts, which include items in cash or kind.

The CBDT further in the notification said Section 194R will be applicable on distribution of free samples to by a company to a doctor who is an employee of a hospital.

“The hospital may subsequently treat this benefit/perquisite as the perquisite given to its employees (if the person who used it is his employee) under section 17 of the Act and deduct tax under section 192 of the Act. In such a case it would be first taxable in the hands of the hospital and then allowed as deduction as salary expenditure. Thus, ultimately the amount would get taxed in the hands of the employee and not in the hands of the hospital,” said the CBDT.

Apart from this, the CBDT also provided relaxations on sales discount, cash discount and rebates given to customers from the ambit of the new Section 194R as the inclusion would put sellers into difficulties.