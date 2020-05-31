Income tax return last date 2020: The Central Board of Direct Taxes has notified seven forms to file income tax returns for the financial year 2019-20. Also Read - CBDT Extends Deadline to File 'Audit ITRs' From September 30 to October 31

Here are the new Income Tax Rules 2020

1. This year, taxpayers including individuals, Hindu undivided family, professionals and businesses, will be able to avail benefits of savings or investments made from April 1 to June 30 as well — that is the savings made in the first quarter of the new financial year.

2. The due date for filing all income tax returns has been extended further from July 31 to November 30.

3. The government had earlier extended the deadline for receiving Form-16 from 20th June 2020 to 30 June 2020 via an ordinance dated March 31, 2020.

4. Date of assessments getting barred on 30th September 2020 has also been extended to 31st December 2020 and those getting barred on 31st March 2021 extended to 30th September 2021.

5. In the new forms notified by the government, taxpayers will now have dedicated space in each of the ITR forms – Sahaj (ITR-1), Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3, Form ITR-4 (Sugam), Form ITR-5, Form ITR-6, Form ITR-7 and Form ITR-V – to describe investments of expenditures made by them during the quarter ended June 30.

6. Have you paid over Rs 1 lakh electricity bills in a year? The new forms Sahaj ITR-1, Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3 and Form Sugam (ITR-4) also seek details from taxpayers that have paid over Rs 1 lakh in electricity bills in a year, deposited Rs 1 crore or more in the bank account or incurred Rs 2 lakh expense on foreign travel.

7. Form 26AS has been revamped to an ‘Annual Information Statement’ which apart from the TDS/TCS details, will now contain comprehensive information about specified financial transactions, payment of taxes, demand/refund and pending/completed proceedings undertaken by a taxpayer in a particular financial year which are to be mentioned in the ITRs.