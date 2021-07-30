New Delhi: Income Tax Return or ITR filing is a crucial task for taxpayers. Income tax Return filing is a very easy process. ITR filing can be via both off line and online. I-T Department has a dedicated portal for income tax return e filing. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Finance in June announced income tax exemption and extension in timelines of compliances.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Day 8: Lovlina Boroghain's Q/Fs Underway, Win Ensures India Second Medal
Income Tax Return ITR E-Filing Direct Link
- There is a direct link for the e-filing of Income Tax Return. It is the official portal of Income Tax India.
- You need to visit – www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in to file income tax return.
- Taxpayers can file ITR, verify income tax return, link Aadhaar with PAN, know Aadhaar-PAN link status, e-pay tax, track status of e-filed Income Tax Return status, know tax deductors across India etc.
Income Tax Exemption List
- The Ministry of Finance has announced Income Tax Concession for payment towards the Covid treatment or death.
- The Ministry of Finance has provided income-tax exemption to the amount received by a taxpayer from employer or from any person for medical treatment of Covid-19 during Financial Year of 2019-20 and subsequent years.
- The central government has also provided income-tax exemption to ex-gratia payment received by family members from the employer of the deceased or from other person on the death due to Covid-19 during FY 2019-20 and subsequent years.
- It must be noted that ex gratia payment from any other person is to be restricted to Rs 10 lakh.