New Delhi: Income Tax Return or ITR filing is a crucial task for taxpayers. Income tax Return filing is a very easy process. ITR filing can be via both off line and online. I-T Department has a dedicated portal for income tax return e filing. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Finance in June announced income tax exemption and extension in timelines of compliances.

Income Tax Return ITR E-Filing Direct Link

There is a direct link for the e-filing of Income Tax Return. It is the official portal of Income Tax India. You need to visit – www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in to file income tax return. Taxpayers can file ITR, verify income tax return, link Aadhaar with PAN, know Aadhaar-PAN link status, e-pay tax, track status of e-filed Income Tax Return status, know tax deductors across India etc.

Income Tax Exemption List