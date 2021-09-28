New Delhi: You can now file Income Tax Returns (ITR), apply for Permanent Account Number (PAN), and book an appoint for Covid vaccination at Post Office. Apart from these, you can access to other utility services at Post Office Common Service Centres across the country. These centres at post office branches offer convenience to the general public by making third-party products and services available in their vicinity through post offices across the country, according to India Post.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Update: Yogi Govt Revises Guidelines Amid Dip in COVID Cases | Read Details

List of Things Can Be Done at Post Office Common Service Centres

Access single point for essential services through Post Office Common Service Centres (CSC). Get your appointment for Covid vaccine, you can apply for PAN, Election ID card, and passport, India Post Tweeted.

You can avail benefits of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, file income tax return and top up FASTag, as per details provided by India Post.

CSC Services available at selected post offices in every city or town.

Range of CSC services offered by India post also include collection of utility bills, and Jeevan Praman Certificate.

Post Office-Common Service Centres is a convergence of Post Offices and Common Service Centres (Part of CSC e-Governance Services India Limited under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) for effective delivery of various citizen centric services is a part of the five-year Vision Document of the Department of Posts. Also Read - Diwali Shopping Tips: Types of Rugs And Carpets, Their Use, And How to Clean And Maintain Them

There are more than 100 CSC Services which are offered through these post offices which include Government to Citizen Schemes(G2C) such as Pradhan Manthri Street Vendors’ Athmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PMSVANIDHI), Pradhan Manthri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), Pradhan Manthri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana (PM-SYM), Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Maan-dhan Yojana (PM-LVM), The Election Card Printing, E-Stamp Service, and Various e-District Services, according to Ministry of Communications. Also Read - Shocking! Rape Survivor in Nagpur Performs Self-Abortion Watching Videos on Youtube, Hospitalised

Some of B2C (Business to Citizens) Services offered includes Bharat Bill Payment System Bills (Electric, Gas, Water bills etc…), Renewal Premium collection for Life Insurance Policies and General Insurance such as Motor Vehicle, Health and Fire Insurance etc, Third party services such as EMI collections for various loans offered by financial institutions and submission of online application forms for loans and Travel services such as Ticket booking service is available for Flight, Train and Bus Tickets, the Ministry of Communications stated.