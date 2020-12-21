New Delhi: Taxpayers who filed their income tax return for the year FY 2019-20 are eagerly waiting to receive their refunds. However, there seems to be a delay in the issuance of refunds due to a ‘technical upgrade’. Usually, tax refunds are issued in a period of 2-4 months, but this year those who filed their ITRs in June-July are yet to get their refunds. Also Read - ITR Refund: Have You Pre-Validated Your Bank Account? Step-by-Step Guide To Do

Taking to Twitter, many taxpayers voiced their concerns over the refunds. Holding the technical issues responsible for the delay, the I-T Department said, “As part of our commitment to provide improved taxpayer services, we are moving to a new, technologically upgraded platform (CPC 2.0) for faster processing of ITRs. ITRs for AY 2020-21 will be processed on CPC 2.0. We thank you for your patience while we migrate to the new system.” Also Read - Income Tax Refund FY 2019-20: Step-by-step Guide to Check Status, Claim Return

Besides, some experts have asserted that the delay could be possibly due to coronavirus-induced disruptions, which has strained the exchequer.

Speaking to Mint, Vivek Jalan, Partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services, said, “This year we understand that the government has a liquidity crunch due to extra spending due to the covid-19 crisis and also the collection has been subdued. This could be a possible reason for the delay.”

A few days, the income tax department has asserted that it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers till December 14. Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.03 lakh crore have been issued.

“Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issues refunds of over Rs 1,48,274 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to December 14, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 45,264 crore have been issued in 1,00,02,982 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,03,010 crore have been issued in 2,00,854 cases,” the department said in a tweet.