New Delhi: In a relief for taxpayers, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has eased the process of authentication of electronic records in faceless assessment proceedings. The central government has amended Income Tax Rules, 1962, to provide that records submitted through account of the taxpayers in the Income Tax Department’s portal must be deemed to have been authenticated by the taxpayer by electronic verification code (EVC), as per IANS report.Also Read - Union Cabinet Meeting at 11 AM Likely to Discuss Relief Package for Stressed Telecom Sector, Increase in MSP on Rabi Crops

Income Tax Act Amendment