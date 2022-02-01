New Delhi: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to table union budget 2022 in Lok Sabha, middle-class taxpayers, who were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic are hopeful of big announcements especially related to personal taxation to bounce back to normalcy. Like every year, Aam Aadmi (common man) wants the government to review income tax rates, however, tax slabs have not been changed since 2014. Different tax rates that get levied on the Income of a person are known as the income tax slab. Various tax rates are applied on Different Income slabs for the current financial year starting from 1st April and ending on 31st March. Changes in tax slabs, options to save their hard-earned money, more jobs, and better public infrastructure – the aspiration of the salaried middle class like every year pin several hopes on the Union Budget. Will the middle class/salaried class get relief on income tax this year? Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.Also Read - Budget 2022: What Are Startups Expecting From Budget 2022?; Must Watch

Income Tax Slabs Revision 2022 | LIVE Updates

09:21 AM: Expectations on direct and indirect taxes

DIRECT TAXES

80C deduction available up to Rs 1.5 lakh a year be revised upwards significantly. To make the optional concessionary tax regime, which came into effect from April 2021, more acceptable, raise the threshold Rs 15 lakh income for laying peak 30% tax rate As Web 3.0 unfolds, crypto assets encompassing a wide array of digital assets like non fungible tokens, wrapped asset tokens etc, will gain tremendous traction. it is being expected that a specialised regime for taxation of cryptocurrency will be introduced in the budget. The burden of the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG), introduced vide Finance Act 2018, has somewhat dented investor confidence. Major economies do not have LTCG tax. In India too, it is expected that LTCG on the sale of Indian-listed equity shares will be exempted as it would boost investment through the stock exchange. Corporates are expecting that the entire amount, or an appropriate proportion of expenditure Also, the government is expected to reduce the tax rates for companies engaged in R&D activities to 15 per cent or less and allow weighted deduction on in-house R&D expenditure.

INDIRECT TAXES

Rationalisation of Customs duty structure for EV and ancillary components, renewable energy generation devices and related components is likely. Sector-specific concessions for semi-conductor manufacturers with focus on exports is expected. Budget allocations for the expansion of the PLI scheme for sectors such as leather and laminates; additional incentive schemes will also lure companies into setting up additional manufacturing in sectors that were not the focus in previous budgets and help reverse the impact of the pandemic. The government is already reviewing 400 customs duty exemptions (as announced in the previous budget). The final list is expected to be proposed as part of the 2022 budget and industry is awaiting it so that there is no adverse impact on trade as a result of this exercise.

09:17 AM: Analysts are widely expecting a hike in the threshold of tax free incomes when the Budget is presented today. They are also expecting a substantial hike in medical expenses exemptions because of the pandemic. Business analysts also believe that the government may simplify return filings for individual taxpayers.

09:16 AM: As per the reports, FM Sitharaman is also expected to announce rules for the taxation of income from cryptocurrencies.

09:05 AM: Indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level, the Economic Survey 2021-22, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday expected the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent. Besides, it has also listed several relief measures for taxpayers the Centre has adopted to ease their burden since the outbreak of the pandemic. Following all these, the middle class expects Sitharaman to announce some relief for them.

08:45 AM: As per a survey conducted by KPMG, the majority of participants asserted that they are looking forward to the emergence in the basic income tax expectation limit of 2.5 lakh, reported Zee Business.

Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance. She will present the #Budget2022 today in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/caWX7MVQbd — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

08:35 AM: “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors’ needs. It will be benefiting everyone…All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today’s budget”, said MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

08:31 AM: While experts believe that Sitharaman may not announce big tax relief this year, taxpayers are hopeful of announcement of changes in Income Tax Slabs and rates.